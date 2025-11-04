The Conjuring: Last Rites is still pursuing yet another major global milestone, having now surpassed the $490 million mark. It has surpassed the worldwide haul of Steven Spielberg’s summer blockbuster Jaws. The horror sequel is targeting a global haul, becoming the third-highest-grossing video game adaptation and the highest-grossing film in its franchise. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s movie is winning because there are currently no trending films at the cinemas. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the fourth installment in the Conjuring franchise, excluding the spin-offs. The horror sequel has beaten several blockbuster movies at the worldwide box office to cement its place in the all-time top 300 highest-grossing films list. It is moving up towards the all-time top 250 grossers, but to make a place there, it must beat Godzilla and its $524.9 million global haul.

Hits $490 million mark at the worldwide box office

According to the latest data by Box Office Mojo, The Conjuring: Last Rites collected $402k on its 9th three-day weekend at the North American box office. It earned this number across 542 theaters in North America, with a decline of 44.2% from the previous weekend. Therefore, the domestic total of the film hits $177.39 million after 59 days of theatrical run. The worldwide collection of the Patrick Wilson starrer is $490.9 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $177.3 million

International – $313.6 million

Worldwide – $490.9 million

Surpassed Jaws & is set to beat Sonic the Hedgehog 3 worldwide

During its 9th three-day weekend, The Conjuring: Last Rites surpassed the $490.7 million global haul of the Steven Spielberg-helmed Jaws. It is termed the OG summer blockbuster, which gave rise to major tentpole summer releases. It is culturally significant worldwide.

After Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, The Conjuring 4 has its eyes set on the global haul of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. For the unversed, it is the third-highest-grossing video game adaptation after The Super Mario Bros Movie and A Minecraft Movie. It collected $492.16 million in its global run and is the #269 highest-grossing film ever worldwide. Patrick Wilson’s horror hit is less than $3 million away from surpassing the global haul of Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

The Conjuring: Last Rites was produced on a moderate budget of $55 million and has grossed almost nine times its production cost. The horror sequel was released in the theaters on September 5.

