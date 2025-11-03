Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is now facing competition from Chainsaw Man and many other biggies at the worldwide box office. But the craze for Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial lives on, as it gets closer to the $700 million milestone. Scroll below for a detailed breakdown of domestic, overseas, and global collections!

Where does Akaza’s Return stand at the Japanese box office?

According to Luiz Fernando, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle continues to make its mark as the second highest-grossing film of all time in Japan. In around 107 days of its theatrical run, Akaza’s Return has accumulated $253.7 million, which is around ¥37.46 billion in local currency. It is the second most-watched film with total admissions of 26 million so far.

The battle against The Mugen Train (¥40.75 billion) is on to emerge as the highest-grossing film of all time in Japan. The 2025 Ufotable production only needs around ¥3.25 billion more to secure the #1 spot. With collections dropping down to $1.5 million during its 16th weekend, only time will tell if it manages to achieve the feat or wraps up its theatrical run before that.

Inching closer to $700 million globally!

At the worldwide box office, the cumulative total of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has surged to $675.8 million. This includes $133 million from the US, and an estimated $289.1 million from other overseas circuits.

The Japanese anime dark fantasy action film is the 5th highest-grossing film of 2025 globally. It will not be able to further climb up the ladder as Jurassic World Rebirth conquers the fourth spot with earnings of $868.5 million.

Take a look at the top 5 worldwide grossers of 2025:

Ne Zha 2: $1.9 billion Lilo & Stitch: $1 billion A Minecraft Movie: $957.9 million Jurassic World Rebirth: $868.5 million Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle: $675.8 million

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Worldwide Box Office Summary

Japan: $253.7 million

US: $133 million

Overseas: $289.1 million

Worldwide: $675.8 million

