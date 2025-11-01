The latest installment in the Tron franchise, Tron: Ares, has been in theaters for three weeks and has earned $125.4 million worldwide so far, placing it among the top 30 highest-grossing films of 2025 (according to Box Office Mojo). However, the film is still far from recovering its reported $180 million production budget (per The Numbers).

Its mixed critical reception, reflected in a 53% Rotten Tomatoes score, hasn’t helped its box office momentum either. For now, the big question is how much higher Jared Leto’s sci-fi actioner can climb in the weeks ahead.

That said, the third Tron entry has already surpassed the global totals of several popular films. While not quite close yet, it is now approaching the lifetime earnings of a fan-favorite sci-fi hit starring Bradley Cooper & Robert De Niro. We’re talking about the 2011 film Limitless. Here’s how much Tron: Ares needs to outgross it at the global box office.

Tron: Ares vs. Limitless – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here’s how the two films compare at the global box office:

Tron: Ares – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $65.1 million

International: $60.3 million

Worldwide: $125.4 million

Limitless – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $79.3 million

International: $82.6 million

Worldwide: $161.9 million

As the numbers show, Jared Leto’s sci-fi action film is currently trailing Bradley Cooper’s Limitless by around $36.5 million at the worldwide box office. Based on its present pace, it seems unlikely that Tron: Ares will be able to overtake Limitless during its ongoing theatrical run. However, it will be interesting to see how close it can get to that benchmark in the coming days. The final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

Tron: Ares Next 2025 Box Office Target

Among 2025 releases, with a current global haul of $125.4 million, Tron: Ares is now just behind Mickey 17, the sci-fi dark comedy from Bong Joon‑ho, which has earned $133.3 million worldwide. That puts Tron: Ares roughly $7.9 million shy of overtaking it. Given its box-office momentum, it appears likely to surpass Mickey 17 before ending its ongoing theatrical run.

Tron: Ares – Story & Cast

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the third installment in the Tron film series is set fifteen years after Tron: Legacy. The plot follows a highly advanced Program named Ares, which is brought from the digital world into the real world for a dangerous mission. It features Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, and Jodie Turner-Smith, among others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

