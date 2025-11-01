The Twilight Saga: New Moon has been re-released in North American theaters on the occasion of Halloween. The film has opened with decent numbers, but the important thing is that it has brought the domestic collection of the film close to a major milestone. If luck favors the Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart starrer, it might even cross the major box office milestone in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film was directed by Chris Weitz and is the second film in The Twilight Saga franchise. It features Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner in the key roles. Reportedly, this is the second-highest-grossing Twilight movie in the franchise at the domestic box office. After this re-release, it might even surpass The Twilight: Eclipse.

The Twilight: Eclipse re-release box office collection on day 1 in North America

According to the Box Office Mojo’s latest data, The Twilight Saga: New Moon collected $590.8K on its re-release day at the box office in North America. It landed in 5th place in domestic rankings, performing even better than Tron: Ares and Good Fortune. It has been released in 1,504 limited theaters for a limited time.

Inches closer to the $300 million milestone

The $590.8K re-release collection has pushed the total domestic total of the film to $298.4 million cume at the domestic box office. Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, The Twilight Saga: New Moon is the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise, only behind The Twilight Saga: Eclipse‘s $300.5 million collection. Therefore, New Moon is less than $2.5 million away from surpassing Eclipse and taking up the #1 rank.

What is the film about?

As Bella Swan approaches her 18th birthday, she feels happy in her relationship with Edward Cullen, a vampire. But during a small celebration with his family of “vegetarian” vampires, an accident makes Edward believe he’s too dangerous for her. To keep Bella safe, he decides to leave Forks, leaving her upset and heartbroken.

