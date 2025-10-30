Tron: Ares is slowly moving towards the $150 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Although it is tracking to end its run below the $200 million mark, it is expected to surpass the global haul of a Ridley Scott film, starring Jared Leto. This movie will have some achievements to its name. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi movie is managing to stay in the top 5 daily box office rankings in North America. However, that is not even close enough to save it from a disastrous box office performance. It will have to be content with small milestones, such as surpassing other critically acclaimed or commercially successful films.

How much has the film earned so far at the box office?

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Tron: Ares has collected $64.3 million at the North American box office. It will not surpass the $100 million mark in North America due to its poor box office performance. The international cumulative gross stands at $60.3 million, and combined with the domestic gross, the worldwide total for the film is $124.68 million. It is performing worse than many mid-budget movies at the box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $64.3 million

International – $60.3 million

Worldwide – $124.6 million

On track to beat Jared Leto’s House of Gucci by Ridley Scott

Jared Leto played the role of Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott‘s House of Gucci. The film featured an ensemble cast including Leto, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Adam Driver, and Salma Hayek. The movie was a moderate success, grossing $153.2 million at the worldwide box office. It is one of the top ten highest-grossing films of Jared Leto. Tron: Ares is less than $30 million away from the global haul of House of Gucci.

More about Trone: Ares

Among the 2025 releases, the Jared Leto-starrer has surpassed films including Materialists, Karate Kid: Legends, The Accountant 2, and more at the worldwide box office. The story follows a sentient program, Ares, who crosses from the digital world into reality on a mission that could redefine humanity’s future. Directed by Joachim Rønning, it stars Jared Leto in the lead role. It was released on October 10.

