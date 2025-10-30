Halloween is just a few hours away, and we cannot keep calm. The air is eerie, and the weather is dark, a perfect combination to celebrate the spooky festival in the coziness of your home, if you are too lazy to go trick-or-treating. Besides horror movies, horror comedies are also a great hit among the viewers; since some are family films, they do better commercially. From Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to Ghostbusters we are ranking the top 5 highest-grossing horror comedies for you to binge-watch on Halloween. Scroll below to find the top-grossing horror comedy film ever.

If you’re struggling to pick the perfect horror comedy this Halloween, here’s a look at the top 5 highest-grossing titles that promise both chills and chuckles — helping you narrow your watchlist with proven hits.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing horror comedies ever.

5. Ghostbusters [2016]

Worldwide – $229.1 million

The 2016 reboot features Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones as a new generation of ghost hunters tackling a supernatural threat in New York City. Despite its strong cast and visual effects, the film received mixed reviews from critics.

4. Dark Shadows (2012)

Worldwide – $245.5 million

Dark Shadows (2012) stars Johnny Depp as vampire Barnabas Collins, awakened in 1972 after two centuries to reclaim his family’s fortune and adapt to modern life. Directed by Tim Burton, the gothic horror-comedy received mixed reviews for its tone but was praised for its visuals and performances, earning $245.5 million worldwide.

3. Scary Movie (2000)

Worldwide – $278.0 million

Scary Movie (2000), directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, parodies popular horror films like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer with an outrageous comedic twist. Starring Anna Faris, Marlon Wayans, and Regina Hall, the film became a surprise hit and launched a successful parody franchise despite its mixed critical reception.

2. Ghostbusters (1984)

Worldwide – $296.6 million

Directed by Ivan Reitman, Ghostbusters is a supernatural comedy classic starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson. The film follows a group of eccentric parapsychologists who start a ghost-catching business in New York City after being fired from their university jobs. The film also spawned hit sequels, animated series, and the iconic theme song by Ray Parker Jr.

1. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)

Worldwide – $452.0 million

Tim Burton’s unmistakable gothic flair and darkly whimsical tone shape Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) into a visually eccentric sequel that honors the original. His signature blend of macabre humor and heartfelt emotion brings the afterlife back to life in true Burton style.

As Halloween 2025 unfolds, these films remind us that a bit of humor can make even the eeriest encounters wickedly entertaining.

