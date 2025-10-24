Johnny Depp is undoubtedly one of the most gifted and versatile actors in world cinema, with a global fanbase that spans generations. The films featuring the Pirates of the Caribbean star have collectively grossed over $10 billion at the worldwide box office (per The Numbers).

Naturally, cinephiles are eager to know what lies ahead for the Oscar-nominated actor, who was last seen in the 2023 French historical drama Jeanne du Barry. If you’re also curious about Johnny Depp’s upcoming projects, along with those that were recently announced but have since been shelved, here’s everything you need to know.

Johnny Depp’s Upcoming Films

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol

According to a recent announcement (per Deadline), Johnny Depp is set to play the lead role in Paramount’s Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic story. The film will be directed by Ti West (known for the X film series), with Johnny Depp portraying Ebenezer Scrooge.

It’s being described as “a thrilling ghost story set in Dickens’ London, following one man’s supernatural journey to face his past, present and future and fight for a second chance.” Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol is slated for a theatrical release on November 13, 2026.

If you’ve never read A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, do yourself a favor and read it during the holidays. It’s one of the greatest books ever written, it takes less than two hours to read and once you finish, you can say you’ve read one book by Charles Dickens. pic.twitter.com/5QvWMmjTSw — Boze the Library Owl 😴🧙‍♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) September 15, 2025

Day Drinker

Earlier this year, it was announced that Johnny Depp began filming the action‑thriller Day Drinker (per Variety). Directed by Marc Webb (known for Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man films), the story follows a grieving bartender (Madelyn Cline) who forms an unlikely bond with a mysterious guest (Johnny Depp), leading them into a dangerous encounter with a criminal figure. The film is currently in production, with no official release date announced yet.

The first look at #DayDrinkerMovie. Starring Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Madelyn Cline, Manu Ríos, Arón Piper, Juan Diego Botto, and Anika Boyle – coming soon. pic.twitter.com/pouSZYaKvN — lionsgate (@Lionsgate) April 14, 2025

Modì, Three Days on the Wing of Madness (Director)

Directed by Johnny Depp, this biographical drama chronicles 72 hours in the life of Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani as he navigates the streets of a war-torn Paris. The film stars Riccardo Scamarcio, Stephen Graham, Al Pacino, and Antonia Desplat. It is scheduled for a limited theatrical release in the U.S. on November 7, 2025 (per Deadline).

The Red Sea International Film Festival proudly presents ‘Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness’ as this year’s Awards Night Gala film for its fourth edition. pic.twitter.com/jb7lJcT33j — RedSeaFilm (@RedSeaFilm) November 11, 2024

Johnny Depp’s Canceled Project – Carnival at the End of Days

Veteran filmmaker Terry Gilliam had planned to make one final film titled Carnival at the End of Days, starring Johnny Depp alongside Jeff Bridges and Adam Driver. However, the project reportedly stalled due to financing issues (per World of Reel), making it unlikely to happen in the near future. That said, in the film industry, as the saying goes, “never say never.”

Johnny Depp’s Rumored Project – Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Earlier this year, producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed in an interview (per Entertainment Weekly) that he had discussed a possible return with Johnny Depp for the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film. He stated, “If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it.” Fans are eagerly hoping to see Depp reprise his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow, but we’ll have to wait for an official update.

Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in the original Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy, 2003–2007 pic.twitter.com/kHWwnSva7W — best of johnny depp (@johnnydeppfiles) August 28, 2025

