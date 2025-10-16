Johnny Depp is a global star known for his fearless commitment to transformation and refusal to be typecast. He built his career on portraying eccentric, unpredictable, and deeply layered characters, ranging from Captain Jack Sparrow to Edward Scissorhands. His collaboration with Tim Burton made him a true chameleon of cinema. He almost became a DC superhero in a Burton-produced film. Scroll below for more.

For the unversed, Depp and Burton’s collaboration is one of Hollywood’s most iconic actor-director partnerships. United by their shared love for the darkly whimsical and the beautifully strange, the duo has created some of cinema’s most memorable characters. Some of their notable movies include Sleepy Hollow, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Corpse Bride.

Johnny Depp could have been in Batman Forever!

Years ago, in an interview with ComicBookMovie.com, Johnny Depp shared how he could have been part of Tim Burton’s Batman universe. According to the interview, there were rumors that he was being eyed for the role of The Riddler. But Depp dismissed those rumors and revealed an interesting anecdote. Depp said, ” No, that was just one of those things that is speculated on the internet and whatnot. But I was fortunately considered to play Batman in Batman Forever.”

Depp was reportedly interested in that role, but it did not pan out eventually. The Pirates of the Caribbean star added, “Not at all, I was very interested. What happened was Tim (Burton) was producing it, and he was trying to talk Joel Schumacher (the Director) and the movie bosses to give me a shot at the role, but it just never really worked out.”

When asked if he would take on the role of The Riddler in Batman 3, Johnny Depp said that he wouldn’t be quick to say no and wouldn’t immediately turn it down. However, he admitted he wasn’t sure he could do the role justice, especially considering how well Heath Ledger performed as The Joker. He felt that taking on the Riddler might be a step back for the films, though he added that one should never say never.

In Batman Forever, Val Kilmer replaced Michael Keaton as Batman. The movie features Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey, Nicole Kidman, and Chris O’Donnell in key roles. Joel Schumacher directed it, and Tim Burton and Peter MacGregor-Scott produced it. It is a standalone sequel to Batman Returns.

