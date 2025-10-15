Following the global success of Mufasa: The Lion King, which crossed the $700 million mark and proved the pride still rules the box office, Disney is reportedly setting its sights on a fourth theatrical entry within the franchise. So far, Disney has issued no formal statement, either confirming or denying the reports. Yet, a mix of credible leaks and business strategy points that the House of Mouse is probing new chapters in the Pride Lands. Here’s what we know, verified, and what’s plausible.

Disney Reportedly Working On New Lion King Film

According to The DisInsider, Walt Disney Studios currently has another Lion King project “in the works.” Notably, the information suggests that rather than serving as a direct sequel to Mufasa: The Lion King, the film is supposed to be a standalone expansion within the franchise.

A new ‘LION KING’ movie is reportedly in development at Disney (via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/YnhQnACNqD — ScreenTime (@screentime) October 13, 2025

Among prevailing rumors, one suggests that Disney is adapting The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride into a new live-action or photorealistic version, focusing on the next generation, particularly the relationship between Simba’s daughter, Kiara, and Kovu. Another possibility, floated by Screenrant, is a remake of The Lion King 1½, which flips the classic story from Timon and Pumbaa’s viewpoint.

Mufasa: The Lion King has passed a key threshold, reporting it has “hit the $700 million mark.” The film is also cited as Disney’s fourth-highest-grossing film of 2024. Given the film’s success, Disney’s inclination to expand The Lion King universe instead of putting the story to an end makes complete sense.

Rumors, Uncertainties, & Disney’s Plan Behind A New Lion King Film

Despite the buzz, Disney has made no formal announcement about a fourth Lion King film. There is as yet no indication of a release date, director, or writing team. The rumored project is described as in development, which often covers a wide range of stages (idea, scripting, early planning).

‘MUFASA: THE LION KING’ crossed $680M globally. The film had a $200M budget. pic.twitter.com/V8X8s1r2sj — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) February 16, 2025

If Disney proceeds, calling a new film a fourth movie may be more a matter of branding than strict numbering. Because Mufasa itself is both a prequel and a sequel in structure (exploring earlier origins while framing Simba’s era), the next film might be a lateral entry rather than a linear continuation.

In that sense, Disney could treat it as another chapter in the Lion King universe rather than The Lion King 4 in a traditional sequential sense. From a strategic standpoint, Disney is unlikely to pass up momentum. The $700M+ benchmark gives the franchise renewed marketing leverage.

Regardless of these, Disney also tends to avoid oversaturating its tentpole effects, and the studio will weigh risks, including audience fatigue, diminishing returns, or creative dilution. The “in development” status might allow Disney to study rough audience reception and wait until a robust concept emerges.

For now, Disney hasn’t confirmed any authorized development on a fourth Lion King. And in the absence of an official announcement detailing a title or release date, fans are working off pure speculation.

