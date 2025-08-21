Let’s take a trip down memory lane as we explore a curated selection of the greatest animated films ever crafted. If your favorite isn’t included, don’t worry; there may be a follow-up if this piece strikes a chord with readers. Animated movies, particularly those tailored for young audiences, have traditionally been led by Disney and its offshoot Pixar. Despite their continuous reinvention of beloved tales, both studios have gifted us a wealth of timeless animated treasures. So, without delay, let’s begin our cinematic voyage through the enchanting world of animation.

10. Cars (2006)

Director : John Lasseter, Joe Ranft (co-director)

: John Lasseter, Joe Ranft (co-director) Rotten Tomatoes Score : 75%

: 75% Streaming On: Disney+ (US) & JioHotstar (India)

Plot: On his journey to the most important race of his career, Lightning McQueen gets separated from his hauler truck, Mack, and ends up stuck in Radiator Springs, a charming town nestled along Route 66 in Carburetor County. Accidentally causing damage to the road, McQueen is assigned the task of repairing it under the supervision of the Sheriff and Mater. As he labors on the repairs, McQueen encounters a diverse cast of characters, including a seasoned tow truck, a sleek Porsche, a grumpy Hudson Hornet, a Fiat with a penchant for Ferraris, and many other amiable locals.

9. Ice Age (2002)

Director : Chris Wedge, Carlos Saldanha (co-director)

: Chris Wedge, Carlos Saldanha (co-director) Rotten Tomatoes Score : 77%

: 77% Streaming on: Disney+ (US) & JioHotstar (India)

Plot: In a time of global glaciation, as animals seek refuge from the encroaching Ice Age, Sid the sloth, Manny the woolly mammoth, and Diego the saber-toothed tiger reluctantly band together. Tasked with reuniting a human child with its father, they embark on a perilous journey through treacherous conditions, facing the imminent dangers of the freezing era as unlikely champions.

8. Shrek (2001)

Director : Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson

: Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson Rotten Tomatoes Score : 88%

: 88% Streaming on: JioHotstar (India) & Rent On Apple TV (US)

Plot: In a remote swamp dwelled an ogre named Shrek, relishing in his serene isolation until it is interrupted by the arrival of troublesome fairy tale characters. These characters had been banished from their kingdom by the malevolent Lord Farquaad. Determined to protect his home and restore tranquility, Shrek negotiates with Farquaad and rescues Princess Fiona, destined to wed Farquaad. However, as Shrek endeavors to save the Princess, he uncovers a surprising secret from her concealed history, far more consequential than he had imagined.

7. Frozen (2013)

Director : Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee Rotten Tomatoes Score : 90%

: 90% Streaming on: Disney+ (US) & JioHotstar (India)

Plot: Within the realm of Arendelle, Princess Elsa, gifted with mystical abilities over ice and snow, unintentionally harms her sister Anna. Seeking aid, their parents enlist the help of trolls to heal Anna and opt to seclude Elsa until she gains mastery over her powers. Several years later, Elsa’s coronation accidentally unveils her magical talents, resulting in turmoil and prompting her flight to the mountains. Anna begins searching for her, accompanied by Kristoff and a sentient snowman named Olaf.

6. Lion King (1994)

Director : Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff

: Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff Rotten Tomatoes Score : 92%

: 92% Streaming on: Disney+ (US) & JioHotstar (India)

Plot: The young lion prince is banished from his pride by his wicked uncle, who wrongly accuses him of killing his father. While the uncle rules with an iron fist, the prince grows distant from the Savannah, embracing a carefree motto: “No worries for the rest of your days.” Yet, when his past returns to haunt him, the prince faces a crucial decision: Should he continue living as an outcast or confront his inner struggles to embrace his destiny?

5. Aladdin (1992)

Director : Ron Clements, John Musker

: Ron Clements, John Musker Rotten Tomatoes Score : 94%

: 94% Streaming on: Crunchyroll (US) & Prime Video (India)

Plot: Aladdin, a resourceful individual from the lower strata of society, becomes infatuated with Princess Jasmine following an unexpected encounter in the bustling streets of an Arabian city. However, the devious Jafar apprehends Aladdin and coerces him into retrieving a legendary lamp concealed within a cave. Oblivious to his inherent capability to access the cave, Aladdin sets out on this assignment. Upon procuring the lamp, Aladdin inadvertently releases the genie confined within, who grants him three wishes. As Jafar strategizes to secure the lamp and Princess Jasmine wrestles with the impending obligation of marriage, Aladdin embarks on a hazardous journey replete with fascination and marvel.

4. WALL-E (2008)

Director : Andrew Stanton

: Andrew Stanton Rotten Tomatoes Score : 95%

: 95% Streaming on: Disney+ (US) & JioHotstar (India)

Plot: For 700 years, Earth’s final robot, WALL-E, dedicates his days to solitary garbage cleanup, evolving a personality and grappling with isolation. However, his world is forever altered upon encountering EVE, a sophisticated probe dispatched to Earth. Captivated by EVE, WALL-E sets out on a remarkable voyage across the galaxy, signifying a transformative milestone in his existence.

3. Monsters, Inc. (2011)

Director : Pete Docter

: Pete Docter Rotten Tomatoes Score : 96%

: 96% Streaming on: Disney+ (US) & JioHotstar (India)

Plot: Within the realm of Monsters Inc., where monsters depend on the screams of human children for power, Sulley and his companion Mike lead a team of scarers dedicated to collecting energy. However, their routine is upended when Sulley stumbles upon a mysterious door and encounters a young human girl named Boo. Overcoming their initial apprehensions, Sulley and Mike come to understand that Boo poses no threat and must facilitate her return to the human realm. Little do they realize, Boo holds the pivotal role in an ominous scheme aimed at rescuing the monster world from an imminent catastrophe.

2. Up (2009)

Director : Pete Docter, Bob Peterson (co-director)

: Pete Docter, Bob Peterson (co-director) Rotten Tomatoes Score : 98%

: 98% Streaming On: Disney+ (US) & JioHotstar (India)

Plot: Motivated by his resolve to protect his home and uphold his promise to his deceased wife, widower Carl Fredricksen embarks on a journey. At 78, Carl, a retired balloon salesman, stands on the cusp of fulfilling a lifelong dream. Using thousands of balloons to elevate his house, he ascends into the vast expanse of the South American wilderness. Yet, his intentions veer off course when he uncovers an unexpected passenger aboard: Russell, a young Boy Scout.

1. Toy Story (1995)

Director : John Lasseter

: John Lasseter Rotten Tomatoes Score : 100%

: 100% Streaming on: Disney+ (US) & JioHotstar (India)

Plot: Woody, a gentle cowboy doll adored by a young boy named Andy, encounters a challenge to his position as Andy’s preferred toy when Andy’s mother acquires a Buzz Lightyear action figure. Adding to the complexity, Buzz is convinced he is a bona fide astronaut on a mission to return to his native planet. With Andy’s family moving to a new residence, Woody and Buzz must team up to return to Andy.

