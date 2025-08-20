Anime isn’t all about monsters, beasts, evil masterminds, and overpowered protagonists trying to save the world from the clutches of darkness. There is so much more to it than meets the eye.

Anime is a rich amalgam of culture, diversity, art, and story. But let’s be honest, at the end of the day, it’s not a philosophy class; it’s just a go-to for beating boredom and escaping the world’s harsh realities. And what better way to do that than through an excellent slice-of-life anime?

A slice-of-life is the art of portraying ordinary, everyday moments as they happen. Does that sound boring? Well, that’s precisely the entire point. Here are some of the best slice-of-life anime you can watch for your latest anime marathon.

1. My New Boss Is Goofy

IMDb Rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Streaming On: Crunchyroll

Plot: Kicking off the list with an office setting is the perfect way to build on the ‘slice-of-life’ aesthetic. “My New Boss Is Goofy” is essentially “The Office,” but anime and Japanese (and maybe a bit more intense?). It follows an average office worker, Kentaro Momose, who goes through the ups and downs of working in a new company and overcoming the bullying trauma from his past job. Fortunately for him, his new boss, Yusei Shirosaki, is an absolute sweetheart.

2. Hyouka

IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Streaming On: Crunchyroll

Plot: “Hyouka” is a mystery slice-of-life anime adapted from the manga’ Classic Literature Club.’ Its slice-of-life aspect comes from the high school setting with a club and a group of teenagers being—well, a group of teenagers. It follows Houtarou Oreki, an intelligent but passive high school student who does not like the idea of going out of his way to do anything. He’s forced into the school’s literature club with 3 equally strange students, whom he befriends. One of the members, Chitanda, asks Hyuoka to help her solve the mystery of her missing uncle.

3. Skip and Loafer

IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Streaming On: Crunchyroll

Plot: “Skip and Loafer” is a slice-of-life romantic comedy manga recently adapted into a 12-episode anime series. It follows a curious and excited high school girl, Mitsumi Iwakura, who recently got a taste of living in the city and cannot get enough. Through her funny escapades, she makes friends, experiences Tokyo at its best, and even finds love in a tall, blonde, golden retriever-esque boy called Sosuke.

4. The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting

IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Streaming On: Crunchyroll & Prime Video

Plot: Have you ever wondered what it’d be like if a menacing, calculating, and cold-blooded individual ended up caring for a child? And, no, not in a “Spy x Family” kind of way, but in a more grounded, realistic scenario. “The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting” follows Toru Kirishima, the lieutenant of one of the most notorious Yakuza families in Japan, as he tries to navigate getting handed the responsibility of caring for the boss’s toddler daughter. Kirishima is not an average mob guy. He’s immortalized in the underworld as ‘the Demon of Sakuragi’ and is essentially known for being a ruthless killer. However, all notions of his lack of tenderness are challenged when Yaeka, the boss’s daughter, enters the picture.

5. Azumanga Daioh

IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Streaming On: Hidive (US) Currently not streaming in India

Plot: “Azumanga Daioh” is a 1999 slice-of-life comedy manga adapted into an anime in 2002 with 26 episodes. This series is a comedy to the core. Set within a high school backdrop, “Azumanga Daioh” unfolds the everyday interactions of six friends with highly versatile and incompatible personalities as they navigate their school life in peace.

Among the thousands of slice-of-life anime options, these five were handpicked for their shorter episode counts and fun character dynamics, making them perfect for a quick wind-down session after a hard work day.

