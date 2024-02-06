John Krasinski is an American actor known for playing the role of Jim Halpert in the NBC sitcom The Office. The series enjoys a huge fan base owing to the show’s dynamic and diverse characters. It also has a great humor. The series first aired in 2005 and ended in 2013. John once revealed that before the hit sitcom got popular and he became a full-time actor, he used to work at restaurants. He apparently was not that good at his job! Why do we say that? Scroll below to know!

The actor has come a long way since then and found his place in Hollywood. He has expanded his horizons; besides acting, he has ventured into writing and directing for noted studio films. A few years ago, he was one of Time’s Most Influential people worldwide. He received much praise for his film A Quiet Place, which he co-wrote, directed, and featured in. he returned for its sequel in 2020. The franchise will return with a prequel, and it has been titled “A Quiet Place: Day One.”

John Krasinski is married to English actress Emily Blunt, and the couple has two beautiful children. In 2022, he entered one of the highest-grossing studios, Marvel. The Jack Ryan star played the role of Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The actor has an estimated net worth of about $80 million, and before all of this, he used to work at restaurants and got fired nine times.

In one of his appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, John Krasinski opened up about his life before The Office happened. He revealed, “After the pilot, I went, ‘This show’s not going anywhere.’ So, I went back to waiting tables.” The host instantly asked him about what kind of restaurants he worked. The actor responded, “Many. I got fired from nine.”

In another interview with Off Camera, John Krasinski revealed that he almost didn’t go for The Office’s audition. It was one of his first auditions, and several other actors were in the waiting room for Jim’s role. Even The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons once reportedly revealed he auditioned for the said part but didn’t get it.

Krasinski recalled, “I went outside and called my manager, and it was like maybe I just don’t even go in. What am I gonna do? He was like, ‘Well, now you’ve got to go in.’ But you could tell his vibe was like, ‘What are you thinking?'”

John Krasinski nailed the part of Jim in The Office, and things rightfully fell into their place.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Marvel’s Kevin Feige Flaunts Deadpool 3’s Potential Logo In His Cap, Netizens Think “It’s Fire”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News