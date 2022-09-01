Benedict Cumberbatch’s film Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness was released earlier this year. The film despite receiving mixed reviews broke several records at the box office. While the film was a fan service of the highest order, it brought back several popular faces in familiar Marvel roles.

One of the most important Marvel characters, Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic, has been long awaited one as fans have been asking for it for a long time. Hollywood actor John Krasinski made his MCU debut with the role in the Marvel film. However, the character was supposed to be introduced a long time ago.

During a recent conversation with Empire, screenwriter Michael Waldron, who wrote both Doctor Strange films said that he had initially planned to introduce the character in the first installment back in 2016. He said, “In my very first draft, I wrote a tag just for the hell of it, of the events of the movie being recorded and reviewed by somebody in the Baxter Building, and a stretchy hand coming into frame to run it back. Reed is probably my favorite Marvel Comics character, so I was always gunning to get him in here somewhere.”

Not many know that the rights of the Fantastic Four characters were with Fox and not Marvel. As a result, the characters were not in the MCU and therefore the character did not appear in the first installment of Doctor Strange. However, this changed when Marvel’s parent company Disney acquired Fox in 2017 thus John Krasinski’s cameo as Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic was possible.

Now Marvel is developing a Fantastic Four film but no details about the cast have been revealed. It is unclear if John will reprise his role there or a new actor will be cast. The film, which will be directed by Jon Watts, is scheduled to be released on November 8, 2024.

