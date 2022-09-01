Justin Bieber is being called out by Jojo Siwa over his rude behaviour a few years back. The Peaches singer has been a part of several controversies, especially when he was younger. Be it the rumours of him cheating on Selena Gomez, allegedly spitting on fans, or getting arrested for driving under the influence, he has faced massive backlash each time.

Though now, one cannot deny that as years have passed, controversies around Bieber have reduced. Justin is happily married to Hailey Bieber and is the IT couple of Hollywood. However, despite that, he is once again being called out over something he did in 2018.

Famous singer and dancer Jojo Siwa, who is known for her unique style of fashion and otherwise, has hit the headlines after she took a look back at a time when Justin Bieber was rude to her. The pop star shared a TikTok video, in which she talked about a comment from the Baby singer over her first car.

When Jojo Siwa bought a custom BMW four years ago and shared a photo of it on Instagram, Justin commented, “burn it.” That time, several people reacted to this and laughed at the diss. In the video, the Boomerang singer said, “POV you’re Justin Bieber when I got my first car…” Audio also played, with the lyrics, “did I say, ‘stand there and look stupid? No, I said, ‘burn it.'” Siwa said, “This audio was made for me.”

@justinbieber commented on a picture of my car! he said “burn it”! pic.twitter.com/ZTPztQFi3y — JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) December 28, 2018

Though Justin tweeted about the same in 2018 as well and said that it wasn’t “malicious or mean-spirited,” Jojo has decided to call him out. The full tweet read, “@itsjojosiwa I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean-spirited.”

Check it out here:

@itsjojosiwa I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 30, 2018

Justin Bieber isn’t the second celebrity that Jojo Siwa has bashed recently. Just previously, she branded Candace Cameron Bure the “rudest celebrity” she had ever met.

