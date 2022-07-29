Oscar winning-actress Gwyneth Paltrow joked about having s*x with Hailey Bieber’s father and actor Stephen Baldwin during an appearance on Hailey’s ‘Who’s in my Bathroom?’ vlog.

Advertisement

Paltrow co-starred with Stephen in Alan Rudolph’s 1994 Dorothy Parker biopic ‘Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle’, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Advertisement

She made the cheeky joke while reflecting with 25-year-old model Hailey on their time together at work.

Mum-of-two Gwyneth responded: “Well it was a tiny independent movie. I think I was like 20 years old, so it was a really long time ago. But he was great. He was so nice. Yeah, it was awesome.”

Hailey responded: “I like hearing that. Imagine if you had some horror story – ‘He was terrible! It was a nightmare working with him!'”

She replied: “That would be bad. Or if I, like, f*cked your dad in the bathroom?”

Hailey replied: “I’ve had that happen to me actually. I don’t know if he even knows that I know that. But I’ve had that happen.”

Gwyneth, who has kids Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, backtracked again, saying: “I didn’t! I didn’t!”, with Hailey adding: “Well that’s good to know, okay!”

Meanwhile, Hailey has been helping husband Justin Bieber recover from facial paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome, while also getting back to health after herself having a mini stroke in March.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow was previously in the news when she said that she had to work “twice as hard” because she has famous parents.

The actress said that while she “unfairly” found her way into showbusiness because as the daughter of celebrities, it was difficult to prove herself because of the stigma surrounding nepotism, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 49-year-old star, who is the daughter of late film director Bruce Paltrow and his actress wife Blythe Danner, said: “As the child of someone, you get access other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way.”

Must Read: Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Reveals Dark Side Of Hollywood Income: “Have To Give 5% To My Lawyer, 10% To Agents, 3% To Business Manager…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram