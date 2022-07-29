Jason Momoa may have revealed that Ben Affleck’s Batman is set to return to the DCEU in Aquaman 2, and the fans can’t keep calm. The Lost Kingdom is the sequel to the 2018 movie that also starred Amber Heard as Mera. A lot of controversies around her part in it have been going around due to the Johnny Depp case.

Fans have created petitions after petitions demanding the removal of Heard from the sequel. This comes after allegations of making false claims of facing abuse from JD. Many also believe that it was her who abused him as a clip where the actress is allegedly heard hitting him went viral.

Amber Heard’s role in Aquaman 2 remains, though she gets very little timeline. Amidst all of this, Jason Momoa has delivered some good news as he seemingly confirmed Ben Affleck’s reprisal of Batman for the DCEU movie set to release in 2023. Jason shared photos that featured Ben and a video of the duo being spotted by tour groups at the Warner Bros studio.

Jason Momoa captioned the post with, “REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j.” This instantly sparks speculations around Ben Affleck’s return as Batman. Several people flooded the comment section, including Josh Brolin, aka Thanos, who wrote, “Hahaha.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

DC fans also took to Twitter to react to this. “I can’t explain how happy it makes me!! Ben Affleck, please know how much you are LOVED as BATMAN !!!!! @BenAffleck I can’t wait to see you in Aquaman 2!!!! Hopefully for more as well!!!!,” said one fan. “Ben Affleck is gonna be in AQUAMAN 2 as Bruce Wayne once again? Music to my ears,” said another.

me seeing Ben Affleck is now coming back as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Aquaman 2 AND The Flash. pic.twitter.com/F5bAiIwmuG — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) July 28, 2022

Ben Affleck being back as Batman once again proves he loves the role. The news is awesome about Aquaman 2, but an announcement with Ray Fisher reprising his role as Cyborg in The Flash would be even bigger to me. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse — Ω Ryan Ω #RebelMoon Era (@Snyder_Cut_240) July 28, 2022

Did…did Jason Momoa just confirm Ben Affleck’s Batman will be in Aquaman 2?! 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/A31auh1Xj7 — Eren | Caboose (@CabooseEK) July 28, 2022

HOLY MOLY!! BATMAN IS SET TO CAMEO IN AQUAMAN 2 AND BEN AFFLECK IS BACK! I mean it make sense; Aquaman was supposed to drop after Flash with keaton being main Batman, but now its coming before so it make sense Still, excited to see the gang still kicking around in DCEU pic.twitter.com/Atzv1wj9SJ — SmackNPie (@SmackNPie) July 29, 2022

Warner Brothers when they see an Aquaman 2 Instagram post of Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa is more hype than their comic con panel pic.twitter.com/Y7tMif67RT — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) July 29, 2022

How exciting would it be to see the actor reprise his role in the Jason Momoa starrer? Besides Aquaman 2, Ben Affleck will also appear as Batman for the last time in The Flash.

