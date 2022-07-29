Jason Momoa Seems To Have Confirmed Ben Affleck Reprising His Batman Role For Aquaman 2
Jason Moma May Have Confirmed Ben Affleck’s Batman Returning In Aquaman 2 ( Photo Credit – Movie Still )

Jason Momoa may have revealed that Ben Affleck’s Batman is set to return to the DCEU in Aquaman 2, and the fans can’t keep calm. The Lost Kingdom is the sequel to the 2018 movie that also starred Amber Heard as Mera. A lot of controversies around her part in it have been going around due to the Johnny Depp case.

Fans have created petitions after petitions demanding the removal of Heard from the sequel. This comes after allegations of making false claims of facing abuse from JD. Many also believe that it was her who abused him as a clip where the actress is allegedly heard hitting him went viral.

Amber Heard’s role in Aquaman 2 remains, though she gets very little timeline. Amidst all of this, Jason Momoa has delivered some good news as he seemingly confirmed Ben Affleck’s reprisal of Batman for the DCEU movie set to release in 2023. Jason shared photos that featured Ben and a video of the duo being spotted by tour groups at the Warner Bros studio.

Jason Momoa captioned the post with, “REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j.” This instantly sparks speculations around Ben Affleck’s return as Batman. Several people flooded the comment section, including Josh Brolin, aka Thanos, who wrote, “Hahaha.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

DC fans also took to Twitter to react to this. “I can’t explain how happy it makes me!! Ben Affleck, please know how much you are LOVED as BATMAN !!!!! @BenAffleck I can’t wait to see you in Aquaman 2!!!! Hopefully for more as well!!!!,” said one fan. “Ben Affleck is gonna be in AQUAMAN 2 as Bruce Wayne once again? Music to my ears,” said another.

How exciting would it be to see the actor reprise his role in the Jason Momoa starrer? Besides Aquaman 2, Ben Affleck will also appear as Batman for the last time in The Flash.

