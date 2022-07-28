Over the years we have seen many romantic films featured in the Hollywood industry, one better than the previous, But none come close to the story in Titanic. Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s chemistry in the film still makes our hearts go wild and even though the actors have come a long way, the off-screen friendship they share is something fans still enjoy.

While the two actors are close friends, in an old interview Kate being the typical BFF, took a hilarious dig at Leonardo claiming that the two had changed a lot since Titanic, and he has certainly gotten “fatter”.

Back in 2012, according to Daily Mail, Kate Winslet was in conversation with the U.K. show Daybreak when she recalled her time with Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic. She said, “We do look very different, we’re older,” adding, “Leo’s 37, I’m 36—were 21 and 22 when we made that film. You know, he’s fatter now—I’m thinner. It’s true though!”. Haha! That wicked sense of humour for each other shows how strong their bond is! For the unversed, when talking about Leo with Vanity Fair, she had once said “To me, he’s just smelly, farty Leo.”

Not just Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet also takes jabs at herself and that’s something that makes her bubbly nature pop out! Talking about one such time, during an interview when the Titanic was released in 3-D. She described her reaction to rewatching the film and said, “The second my face came on I was like, ‘Oh my God, make it stop, switch it off, somebody make it stop, turn the sound down, is that what we looked like? Oh my God, look what I looked like and look what Leo looks like!'”

Well, the actress does know how to make a bright atmosphere with her words and her amazing sense of humour.

On the work front, Kate Winslet was last seen in the drama Mare of Easttown which aired on 18th April 2021 and had 7 episodes to its name. Kate will be featured next in Avatar: The Way of Water. The movie will be released on 16th December 2022 and will be directed by James Cameron.

