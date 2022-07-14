Kate Winslet is undeniably one of the most stunning actresses in Hollywood who has time and again proved that she is not just about looks. She has a knack for silk gowns and is often named in the best dresses list of award functions and galas. Back in 2007, she attended the Oscars in a beautiful sober green gown but more than its beauty it’s the price tag on it that made all of our minds blow. Can you guess how much the evening dress was worth?

For the unversed, Winslet was previously in the news when she was spotted watching the Wimbledon men’s singles finals. The match was held between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios and apart from them, actors like Tom Cruise and Tom Hiddleston were also present at the venue. In one of the viral pictures from the stadium, the Titanic actor can be seen reacting to an important moment in the game with her mouth wide open in surprise.

Back in 2007, Kate Winslet was attending the Oscars in a stunning silk Valentino gown which had only one sleeve. The sleeve was attacked with a long tail which fell all the way to the ground like a scarf. The upper body of the dress had a well-fitting pattern while the skirt had a flowing effect, apt for a summer evening look. She added a contrasting golden clutch to the look, keeping the attire simple and sophisticated.

Kate Winslet’s hair was tied in a low but with a side partition which let the huge stud earrings stand out effortlessly. In makeup, she opted for a summer brown coloured lipstick with accentuated eyebrows.

Other than the fact that the outfit was absolutely gorgeous, what shocked us the most was the sum of money spent on it, with which you could have easily bought a flat with two bedrooms in Mumbai. It was worth $100,000 which amounts to ₹ 80,04,575. Have a look.

