Anil Kapoor is one of the well-known actors who has given blockbuster films like Mr. India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Parinda, and Judaai to name a few. His career spanned nearly four decades. Even today he is the face of some of the most poignant and successful stories in the industry.

The veteran actor has appeared in nearly 100 films and has built a legacy that he has created for himself with his sheer hard work. However, it wasn’t an easy one. His journey hasn’t been smooth. The actor now recalls a time when he had to change his name for south films.

During a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Anil Kapoor recalled his career started four decades before his acting debut. While some might consider those jobs odd now, he said, “I wouldn’t call them odd jobs because I just loved doing them, like waking up the actors and then picking them up, fetching them from the airport, dropping them to the location, looking after them, getting the right snacks and then the tea breaks that we used to call nashta, so all these kind of odd jobs I did. Then, of course, I was upgraded to doing a bit of shopping for hardware for the shoot and then scouting locations, fixing and negotiating the prices for the locations. Then I was upgraded to becoming the casting director. If you see Hum Paanch, I’m the casting director there. That’s the first time my name appeared in the titles because I really helped in the casting of the film.”

Soon the National award-winning actor did not immediately debut in Bollywood films. He went south and began his acting career in Kannada and Telugu films. He said even changed his name to AK Rao for his Telugu film. Talking about it, he said, “I did because I thought that nobody’s really going to give me work in Bollywood so I said let me make myself (available elsewhere). You know beggars can’t be choosers. So I got this offer from a Telugu film then I did a Kannada film, so I said now let me you know (try harder). And then, of course, things change again, I got a few films over here and they did well and then I’m sitting in front of you now.”

