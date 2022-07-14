Rhea Chakraborty was recently charged by the Narcotics Control Bureau aka NCB for buying drugs for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Not just her, the charge sheet had 34 names including her and her brother Showik’s. Earlier today, the Jalebi actress was spotted at her gym and her outing didn’t go well with the netizens who are now mercilessly trolling her on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Rhea and SSR were in a relationship before he passed away on June 14th, 2020 at his Bandra apartment. His death opened up a series of questions and conspiracy theories and most of all, heavy investigation was made into Mumbai’s drug cartel which was also linked to Bollywood and the television industry. Coming back to the topic, the actress was seen leaving her gym while looking pretty as usual.

Rhea Chakraborty was seen in a casual avatar with black leggings and a loose t-shirt and graciously acknowledged the paps while doing a ‘Namaste’ gesture. Take a look at her video here:

Rhea Chakraborty’s outing didn’t go well with the netizens who started trolling her for the same on social media. A user on Instagram commented, “Ye abhi tak jail me nahi gai?? “ Another user commented, “Acha hai gym kar rahi hai, jaldi jail me chakki pisni hai.” A third user commented, “Haa bag bistra baandh lo ab jaldi tumko jail jana he……..” A fourth user commented, “When she is going to jail tell her to do there only workout nonsense female.”

