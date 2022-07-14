Just a day before yesterday, we heard that DOP Amit Roy has walked out of Dunki after working for some days. It was indeed a big blow to Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s first-ever collaboration as anything negative coming out of the camp might bring the film into a negative light. After giving out his reasons, Roy has once again opened up on the matter.

A day before yesterday, the news came in that Amit Roy left the film after working for 19-20 days. He revealed having some creative differences. He shared that he didn’t want to stretch and create any friction in their relationship, so he decided to quit silently. Now once again he has addressed the issue and shared if Shah Rukh Khan tried to mend any things between him and Hirani.

Talking to ETimes, Amit Roy said, “It was a thing between a director and DOP. SRK is anyway too gentlemanly to get into that relationship. Neither would he have asked Raju sir to shoot with me nor would he have had any other opinion on it. He was not a factor in my decision.”

Sharing about his decision to quit Dunki, Roy again shared, “I shot for 19-20 days. I think our sensibilities did not match in terms of creativity. We were not able to come onto the same page, though we tried a lot. It had reached a point where I thought the friction will keep increasing and our relationship will get spoiled. If both of us are not agreeing on the same thing then it will be problematic for the film.”

He further revealed that after leaving Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, he has happily moved on to work with Sandeep Vanga Reddy‘s Animal. He even clarified that “there was no clash between Dunki and Animal”.

