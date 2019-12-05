Ranbir Kapoor All Set To Work With Kabir Singh’s Director Sandeep Vanga Reddy But Only On THIS Condition

Post the release of Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor fans are eagerly waiting for the actor to come on the big screen again. While his supernatural film Brahmastra will take some time to hit the screens, Ranbir is looking for news scripts now. Rumours suggested that Kabir Singh’s director Sandeep Vanga Reddy also wants to work with the actor and it looks like things might be coming to life finally.

Ranbir has expressed his interest in working with the director but has put forward one condition. A source exclusively informed ETimes, “Ranbir Kapoor is keen to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, he wants to first read the entire screenplay and only after that will he decide whether he wants to do the film or not. Sandeep is currently writing the script and it will take at least 10-15 more days for him to wrap it up completely.” It was learned that the film will be titled, Devil.

Bhushan Kumar, who is backing this film, had earlier said, “We are doing the film but no actor has been finalised. He (Sandeep) is still writing the script. When it’ll be ready we will officially announce it. No one has been approached yet.” Mahesh Babu was also initially approached for the film but he turned it down because of the grey shade character in the film.

“Sandeep Vanga was very keen to work with Mahesh Babu, and Mahesh was interested as well. But after Vanga narrated Devil to the actor, Mahesh found the subject too dark for his taste and for his audience’s tastes,” revealed a source.

Apart from this film, Ranbir will also be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!