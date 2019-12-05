Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan Thanks The People Of Manali For The Love & Care

Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra has been in the making since eternity now. The team is right now shooting in Manali. Amitabh Bachchan who is a part of the cast, today in a tweet thanked the people for their hospitality and warmth.

Big B accompanied by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently took off to Manali to shoot for a schedule of Brahamastra. There are many pictures from the location surfacing online.

Meanwhile, today Big B shared a picture of him wearing a traditional Himachali cap and a heavy jacket. The megastar also paired it with shades and looked amazing in the monochrome picture.

In the tweet supporting the picture he offered his gratitude to the people for welcoming them. He also expressed his excitement about wearing the traditional ensemble. He wrote, “T 3569 – To the warm loving and ever smiling well wishers from Himachal Pradesh, and in particular from where we work – Manali .. thank you for all the love and generous care!Wearing their traditional welcome ..”

T 3569 – To the warm loving and ever smiling well wishers from Himachal Pradesh, and in particular from where we work – Manali .. thank you for all the love and generous care !

Wearing their traditional welcome ..🙏 pic.twitter.com/b3WVDXW0eB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 4, 2019

Brahmastra is said to be a three-part film and will star Nagarjuna alongside Big B, Alia and Ranbir. It was recently that the details about the south superstar’s character were leaked. Nagarjuna is said to be playing an archaeologist in the film.

It is also known that Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a cameo in the film and has already shot for the same. The film is set to release in Summer 2020 and fans are already waiting and have made Brahmastra one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!