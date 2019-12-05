Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat Gets A Clean Chit; Bombay High Court Clears the Film For Release

Panipat, a period film starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt is just a day away from its release. From its inception to its promotion, this Ashutosh Gowarikar film had to fight many battles itself. The film got backlash for Kriti’s dialogue about ‘Mastani’ and one Marathi author, Vishwas Patil, even claimed that Panipat is plagiarized from his 1988 book by the same name.

Well, the good news is that the film has got a clean chit by the Bombay High Court after Vishwas Patil filed a suit of copyright infringement against the makers. The Court held, “Projecting Maratha warriors in positive or good light is not copyright-able,” clearing Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt’s film for its scheduled 6 December release.

Vishwas had pointed out on six to seven distinct elements found in the trailer and claimed that they have been picked up from his book. He said that Ashutosh Gowariker and his team have copied his literary work and made it into a feature film. Vishwas also said that the portrayal of Parvati Bai holding a sword is unique to his book and this proves that the makers had imitated his work.

Vishwas requested the Court to seek for a private screening of the movie before its release as well. The request was however rejected by the Court. Ashutosh Gowariker earlier has denied sourcing reference from this book and said that he never takes content from novels while making a historical film.

Talking about his film Panipat, Arjun Kapoor will be seen as Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai and Sanjay Dutt as the evil antagonist – Afghan king Ahmed Shah Abdali. In the film, Sanjay Dutt’s character – Afghan king Ahmed Shah Abdali will fight Arjun’s Sadashivrao in the third battle of Panipat. The battle resulted in a huge defeat of the Maratha army.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat will hit the screens on December 6 this year. Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure will also play a pivotal role in the film. The film is all set to narrate the historical Third Battle of Panipat. The film recounts the events that led up to one of the mightiest battles ever fought in the history of India.

