Mamangam Actor Mammootty Speaks Up On Priyanka Reddy Rape Case

The entire nation is fuming with anger following the gruesome incident of brutal rape and killing of 26-year-old veterinarian Priyanka Reddy in Hyderabad. The incident which took place a week back has provoked outrage and anguish across the country.

Mollywood Megastar Mammootty who was present yesterday in Mumbai for the promotions of his upcoming release Mamangam expressed his concern over the rise in the number of rape cases, as the actor at the press meet event told PTI, “Society should be conscious about it. They should ask their conscience, what and why are we doing this. Everybody is concerned about what’s happening to us, me too.”

Talking about his film, the period action venture based on Mamangam festival, which used to be held once in 12 years at Thirunavaya on the banks of river Bharatapuzha in Kerala, where the warriors known as Chhaverukal plots against the Zamorin rulers to overthrow them.

Mamangam will have Mammootty donning multiple looks. It is a multilingual film, which will release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Apart from Mammootty, the big-budget release also has Unni Mukundan along with the Prachi Tehlan, Malavika Mohanan, Mohan Sharma, Anu Sithara, Neeraj Madhav among others in important roles.

Mamangam is been helmed by M.Padmakumar, and it is produced by Venu Kunnappilly for Kavya films.

The Mammootty starrer will hit big screens on 12th December.

