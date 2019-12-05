Alia Bhatt’s Sister Shaheen Bhatt Opens Up On Dealing With Clinical Depression From The Age Of 12

Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt is making headlines for her newly launched book I’ve Never Been(un) Happier. The book that was launched yesterday in the city saw Shaheen speaking her heart out. While she spoke about her battle with the mental issue strongly, she also revealed that she has been living with it for over two decades and below is all you need to know.

Talking to ANI, Shaheen spoke how she was diagnosed with clinical depression when she was 12-year-old and she has been living with it for the past 20 years.

She said, “I have been living with depression since I was 12 years old and now it’s been 20 years with depression. The book is about my journey with depression and my experiences, how I have lived with it, gone through it and how I dealt with it and what I learnt from it.”

When asked a question about depression, the debuting author said, “Just like you go to a doctor to treat diabetes, similarly, you must go to a doctor to treat mental illness. There is a cure for it. It does not mean that you are crazy.”

It was a couple of days back when we saw sisters Alia and Shaheen at the We The Women event where the two sat down to speak about the book and depression in general. We also saw Alia breaking down talking about Shaheen and couldn’t stop her tears.

Meanwhile, the book has been getting great reviews from the readers. Actress Katrina Kaif also took to her social media front to praise the book.

