Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 Becomes The First OTT Show To Cross 1 BILLION Views In India

Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan is making headlines ever since the show has been aired on television. From ugly fights between the contestants to love blooming inside the house, the fans have seen it all. But with all that and more Bigg Boss has become the first Indian OTT show to cross one million views.

Yes, you read it right. Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss has become the first Indian show to get these kinds of views online in the history of television. Now that’s some accomplishment, isn’t it!

Last night, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got into a fight and Shukla pushed Riaz and the netizens are going haywire about Shukla being violent in the house again. Last, to last week, Salman Khan had warned Sidharth not to get into physical fights as it’s against the rules of the house and told him to behave himself or else he will not get work in the industry after the show.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 has got a massive fan following and whatever happens inside the house trends on Twitter immediately. Sidharth Shukla has got a good fan following amongst the other contestants and Asim Riaz too.

Well, time will tell who wins the show but for now, a lot will happen and we can’t wait to watch it!

