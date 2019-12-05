Abhay Deol & Brendan Fraser Collaborate For A Crime Drama Titled Line Of Descent

Abhay Deol and Brendan Fraser will come together in a crossover film titled Line Of Descent. Earlier known as The Field, the film is a crime drama that marks the debut of writer-director Rohit Karn Batra and also features Ronit Roy, Neeraj Kabi, Prem Chopra, and Ali Haji

According to unconfirmed sources, the film is about three sons of a mafia boss who are pitted against each other in a battle for control over the family crime business, even as an undercover cop plots their downfall. The story is based in Delhi.

ZEE5 has acquired streaming rights of the film, which features a huge ensemble supporting cast including Vishesh Chachra, Gopal Dutt, Shiben Mohanty, Anisha Angelina Victor, Jagen Mohanty, Charlotte Poutrel, Harshad Kumar and Dev Bhagtani.

Pre-production for the project started in 2016 and filming began two months later. The film is shot in English and Hindi.

Abhay who has been missing from the big screen for quite some time now was last seen in the Netflix original CHopsticks opposite Mithila Palkar.

