Released in 2011, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved films. Directed by Zoya Akhtar and co-written by Reema Kagti, the film beautifully captured themes of friendship, self-discovery, and adventure. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, ZNMD followed three friends on a life-changing road trip across Spain.

With its breathtaking visuals, soulful music, and deeply relatable characters, the film continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans. Over the years, speculation about a sequel has been constant. Fans have often wondered whether ZNMD would return with another chapter, exploring the characters going on another trip.

Reema Kagti on a ZNMD Sequel: “Maybe That’s a Film We Should Leave Alone”

In a recent interview with Zoom, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-writer Reema Kagti addressed the ongoing demand for a sequel, making it clear that she is hesitant about the idea. She acknowledged the immense love the film continues to receive but suggested that some stories are better left untouched. “People might think I’m being a bit pompous in my answer as it is our own film,” she admitted. “But I really feel, because of the pressure on us to write Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2, maybe that’s a film we should leave alone till we get a really good idea.”

While sequels are often driven by commercial success rather than creative necessity, Kagti has maintained a cautious stance. She and Zoya Akhtar do not want to compromise the film’s legacy by making a follow-up that doesn’t live up to the original. While she has not completely ruled out the idea of a sequel, Kagti indicated that another trip of the gang will only happen if there is a compelling reason beyond fan demand. For now, the film stands as a self-contained masterpiece that continues to inspire audiences.

While her remarks about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 may disappoint fans hoping for a sequel, fans can be happy that they are not going to get a half-baked sequel.

