Hema Malini and Dharmendra are among the most talked-about celebrity couples in B’town. Dharmendra fell in love with Hema while he was married to Prakash Kaur. In her biography Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl, the actress reflected on the criticism she faced for falling in love with a married man.

“I just knew that he made me happy. And all I wanted was happiness,” she shared in her biography. She then added, “Fingers were pointed. Accusations were flung at us. Nobody said anything in front of me, but I was not a fool. I knew that they discussed me behind my back. It wasn’t easy.” Hema also recalled being titled the “first lady of second marriages.”

Hema Malini also shared how some people would discuss her with sympathy. “I know there are sections of people who discuss me with pity. They make me out to be someone who is weeping and mourning at home, pining for my man who is not around. I am not a police officer who needs to keep tabs on him. And I don’t need to show people a roll-call register as to how many days he visits me and how many days he doesn’t,” she addressed.

The Baghban added, “He knows his duty as a father, and I’ve never had to remind him of it. Dharam-ji still treats me like he did in the initial days.” Despite the public’s opinion, Hema said Dharmendra remained a loving husband and father.

For the unversed, Dharmendra first married Prakash Kaur in 1954 and is the father of Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Abhay Deol. Dharmendra then married Hema Malini in 1980, and they have two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

