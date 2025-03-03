The third season of Bobby Deol’s Aashram has received a positive response from the netizens. Deol reprises his role as Baba Nirala as the plotline opens to more twists, turns and high-octane drama. The makers have roped in a talented star cast for the show, and here is looking at their remuneration for the crime series.

Aashram 3 Cast Remuneration

Bobby Deol

According to Times Now Navbharat, Bobby Deol is being paid between 1 crore and 4 crore for his role in the show. His performance is definitely one of the USPs behind Aashram gaining a huge critical acclaim. With every season, there are new layers added to his complex character which is also reflected in his stellar act.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MX Player (@mxplayer)

Aaditi Pohakar

Despite being the main female lead of Aashram 3, Aaditi Pohakar is surprisingly being paid 95% less than Bobby Deol. She is taking home between 12 lakhs to 20 lakhs for the show. She plays Pammi on the show, a strong-willed woman who locks horns with Baba Nirala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaditi S Pohankar (@aaditipohankar)

Chandan Roy Sanyal

Chandan Roy Sanyal plays Baba Nirala’s sidekick Bhopa Swami in Aashram 3. His salary ranges between 15 lakhs to 25 lakhs on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandan Roy Sanyal (@iamroysanyal)

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta has grabbed eyeballs for her performance as Sonia on the show. The Jannat actress’ fee is reportedly between 25 lakhs to 2 crores. Her salary happens to be the second highest after Bobby Deol for her notable presence in films too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Darshan Kumar

Darshan Kumar plays a police inspector Ujagar Singh, in Aashram 3. He takes home between 15 lakhs to 25 lakhs for his performance on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MX Player (@mxplayer)

Anupriya Goenka

A prominent name in the digital sphere, Anupriya Goenka plays Dr Natasha on the show. Her salary is said to be between 8 lakhs to 15 lakhs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupria Goenka (@goenkaanupriya)

Tridha Choudhary

Tridha Choudhary plays Babita Lochan on the show. Her remuneration for Aashram 3 ranges between 4 lakhs to 10 lakhs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MX Player (@mxplayer)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates!

Must Read: Roadies XX: Gang Leaders Elvish Yadav & Prince Narula End Their Intense Rivalry With A Truce, Can You Guess Who’s Leading The Net Worth Battle?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News