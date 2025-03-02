The comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been receiving some criticism lately. Many fans feel that with some old cast members having left the show, the storylines and the jokes lack the impact of the old episodes. Now, the latest plotline, which involves the separation of Tapu (Nitish Bhaluni) and Sonu (Khushi Mali), has left netizens tremendously upset. They have been hurling brickbats at the makers for allegedly spoiling the essence of the show with the current storyline.

Talking about the same, the current storyline of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shows Sonu getting engaged to someone else. Tapu becomes distraught after hearing the same. He goes onto follow her as she leaves in a car with her fiance.

However, the netizens seem unimpressed with the melodramatic plotline and the performances. One of the netizens stated, “Biggest Downfall Ever.” While a user said, “Kabadda Kar Diya Show Ka.”

A netizen poked fun at the current storyline by saying, “Popatlal Ki Shaadi Toh Karwa Nahi Paye, Yeh Bacho Ki Shaadi Karwa Rahe Hai.” A user added, “Yeh Serial Bana Tha Saas Bahu Ki Toxicity Se Bachne Ke Liye Lekin Yeh Ussi Ore Chal Padha Hai.”

While a netizen went on to say, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Toh Kabka Khatam Ho Chuka Hai, Ab Yeh Log Paisa Bana Rahe Hain.” A user asked the users to watch Anupamaa instead of the comedy show. The comment read, “Isse Acha Anupamaa Dekhlo, Ab Kuch Nahi Raha Iss Show Mein Dekhne Jaisa.”

Another netizen pointed out that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah does not feel like a comedy show anymore. The comment read, “Lagta Hi Nahi Yeh Comedy Show Hua Karta Tha. Pehle Jaisa Maza Nahi Raha Ab. Pehle Jaisa Ban Bhi Nahi Payega.” The show has also been marred by some controversies wherein the former cast members have accused producer Asit Modi of having a toxic work environment and non-payment of dues.

