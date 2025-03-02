Shark Tank India Season 4 is witnessing even more innovative pitches from some budding entrepreneurs. However, while some of them are leaving the panelists impressed, others seem to be rubbing them the wrong way. In the latest episode, shark Anupam Mittal seemed perturbed with the owners of a neck pillow brand called Trajectory. He called them out for their lack of USP and also for them comparing their brand to other established brands.

Talking about the brand, they came to Shark Tank India Season 4, asking for 1 crore in return for a 2% equity in their company. The owners started off their presentation in an impressive manner, exuding confidence and faith in their brand. Their revenue of 15 crores, efficient distribution plan, and collaboration with the airport retail outlets and Amazon also left some sharks impressed.

However, it was Anupam Mittal who observed the lack of USP in their brand and also called out the absence of differentiation from the other brands. However, the pitchers continued to seemingly deviate from his queries and started narrating the story of their brand. To this, Anupam said, “Will this story ever end?” after which the CEO Raghav tried to crack a joke. However, still unimpressed, Mittal said, “Your rehearsed jokes aren’t landing, my friend.”

After Namita Thapar asked them about the USP of their brand, they started explaining the fabric and the material of their cushion. This further left Anupam Mittal irritated. The Shark Tank India Season 4 panelist said, “What nonsense are you saying? Why do you always beat around the bush?” He further said, “Abhi Aap Kahi Par Bhi Teer Maaro, Lagega Nahi.”

Not only this but the founders of Trajectory also compared their brand to a popular energy drink. To this, Anupam Mittal said, “These comparisons are absolutely baseless.” Well, it seems like the Shark Tank India panelist made things difficult for the brand owners, but ultimately they managed to crack a deal.

