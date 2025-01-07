Another season of Shark Tank India has arrived, and the premiere episode of season 4 has impressed yet another time, but this time, something was missing – intent and originality. While the three seasons of the reality show have clearly hit the ball out of the park, the fourth season started on a lukewarm note!

Introducing Kunal Bahl Like This?

The first pitch for the season was strongly put by FAE Beauty (sounding very similar to Kay Beauty). Now, the pitch might have been very strong but what grabbed the eyeballs was the way it was recognized and placed strategically as Kunal Bahl’s investment.

Kunal Bahl would be seen as a Shark on Shark Tank India Season 4. While introducing a pitch on his name to grab eyeballs was totally not required, it did grab eyeballs and felt a little out of place.

Too Much Scripting!

Earlier seasons of the show have presented brilliant pitches that had a very strategic script to the point that they felt much more real and personal with respect to the pitcher. But the three pitches of the first episode of this season lacked this originality, with the scripting part getting reflected way too much!

Unnecessary Controversy!

In fact, a pitcher, after securing a deal with Namita Thapar, decided to bitch about all those who refused to invest in her company. While this could have been a nice controversy if edited properly or used properly, at this point in the first episode of Shark Tank India Season 4, it felt unnecessary and intentional!

The third pitch Indulge seemed to be an interesting service but as Namita Thapar rightly defined it – it was all glitters but no gold. However, the grilling session which is one of the highlights of Shark Tank India, did not seem interesting enough to keep the audiences hooked. Moreover, all three pitches were overly stretched despite the dealing part being very concise.

Probably this was just an editing issue that made the premiere episode of Shark Tank India Season 4 look like a lukewarm start. Looking forward to the upcoming episodes with the Sharks Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Kunal Bahl.

