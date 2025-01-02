When will Disha Vakani return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? is the most-asked question among Indian television audiences. While the actress has been absent from the show for years now, fans are still hopeful about her highly anticipated return. Unfortunately, for all such fans, there’s heartbreaking news: producer Asit Kumarr Modi himself has given up trying to bring Disha back to the show. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Those who have enjoyed TMKOC from its beginning know that Disha was an important part of the show. In fact, she was one of the main reasons why the show enjoyed popularity among a wider audience, especially females. Everyone loved the way she played the innocent yet funny character of Daya.

For those who aren’t aware, Disha Vakani went on maternity leave in September 2017, and since then, she hasn’t returned to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. So, it’s been a long seven years since she’s been missing from the show, but the makers haven’t replaced her yet. But now, after convincing the actress for so long, Asit Kumarr Modi has lost all hope.

Talking to News18 Showsha, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer said, “It is very important to bring back Dayaben because I also miss her. Sometimes circumstances change in such a way that certain things happen, and it gets delayed. Sometimes, the story gets prolonged. Sometimes, some big events come. There were elections in 2024, there was IPL and then the World Cup matches, the rainy season. It gets delayed because of some reasons.”

He added, “I am still trying. I believe Disha Vakani can’t be back. She has two children. She is like my sister. Even today, we have a very close relationship with her family. My sister, Disha Vakani, has tied a Rakhi to me. Her father and brother are also a family to me. You worked together for 17 years, and it became your extended family.”

While Modi has given up trying, he hopes that god will do some miracle and Disha Vakani will return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He said, “It is difficult for her now (to return to the show). For women, life changes after marriage. Working with small children and managing the house is really a bit difficult for them. But I am still positive. I feel somewhere that god will do some miracle, and she will return. If she comes, then it will be a good thing. If, for some reason, she does not come, then I will have to bring another Dayaben for the show.”

Asit Kumarr Modi further shared that currently, auditions are going on for the role of Dayaben, and whenever the actress is locked, they’ll plan a grand welcome.

