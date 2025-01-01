This week, four Hindi films occupied spots in the top 10 trending non-English films on Netflix, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Lucky Baskhar, Jigra and Amaran. Apart from these Indian films, Honey Singh’s documentary also found a spot in the top 10 for the second time.

Sixth Most-Viewed Female-Led Film On Netflix

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s emotional action drama is the sixth most viewed female-led film that has arrived on Netflix this year. While it had a lukewarm response at the box office, it is maintaining its pace in its OTT run.

Jigra OTT Verdict Week 4

In the fourth week of its OTT run, as per Netflix’s data from December 23 to December 29, Jigra garnered 1.4 million views against 3.6 million viewing hours and occupied the seventh spot in the global list of trending top 10 non-English films on Netflix.

Here is a week-wise breakdown of the film on Netflix, along with its rank in the global top 10 Netflix list for each week.

Week 1: 4.1 Million | Rank 4

Week 2: 2.7 Million | Rank 6

Week 3: 1.8 Million | Rank 4

Week 4: 1.4 Million | Rank 7

Total: 8.9 Million Views

Beats The Buckingham Murders By 1 Million Views

Jigra, with 8.9 million views, surpassed Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s The Buckingham Murders, which was the sixth most-viewed female-led film on Netflix this year. It garnered 7.9 million views in its three-week run on the OTT platform.

Here are the total views garnered by the top 10 Female led films streaming on Netflix in 2024 and the number of weeks they found a spot in the global top 10 trending list of non-English films.

Crew: 17.9 Million (4 weeks) Laapataa Ladies : 17.1 Million (6 weeks) Do Patti: 17 Million (4 weeks) Bhakshak: 10.4 Million (3 weeks) Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: 10.1 Million (4 weeks) Jigra: 8.9 Million (4 weeks) The Buckingham Murders: 7.9 Million (3 weeks) Savi : 7.2 Million (3 weeks) Murder Mubarak: 6.3 Million (2 weeks) Article 370: 5.8 Million (2 weeks)

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Lucky Baskhar OTT Verdict (Week 5): Dulquer Salmaan Records 2nd Highest Views Of 2024 Destroying Every Single Indian Film Except 1!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News