Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar has been one of the most promising films this year that earned accolades in the theaters turning every applaud into a successful day making 115.05 crore worldwide from its theatrical run. Meanwhile, the period drama has been earning praise ever since its arrival on Netflix as well.

2nd Most Viewed Indian Film On Netflix

Dulquer Salmaan has done the unthinkable, with the film becoming the second most-viewed film on Netflix this year, surpassing the entire viewership of every single Indian film except one!

Lucky Baskhar OTT Verdict Week 5

In the fifth week, as per Netflix’s data recorded from December 23 to December 29, Lucky Baskhar garnered 1.5 million views, against 3.8 million viewing hours occupying the fifth spot in the list of top 10 trending non-English films globally.

Here is a week-wise breakdown of the film on Netflix, along with its rank in the global top 10 Netflix list for each week.

Week 1: 5.1 Million | Rank 2

Week 2: 6.6 Million | Rank 2

Week 3: 3.2 Million | Rank 5

Week 4: 2 Million | Rank 3

Week 5: 1.5 Million | Rank 5

Total: 18.4 Million Views

Very Close To Beating Maharaja

Lucky Baskhar is now only 1.3 million views away to claim Vijay Sethupathi‘s top spot occupied by Maharaja’s 19.7 million views as the most viewed Indian film on Netflix in 2024.

Here are the total views garnered by the top 10 Indian films streaming on Netflix in 2024 and the number of weeks they found a spot in the global top 10 trending list of non-English films.

Maharaja: 19.7 Million (7 weeks) Lucky Baskhar: 18.4 Million (5 weeks) Crew: 17.9 Million (4 weeks) Laapataa Ladies: 17.1 Million (6 weeks) Do Patti: 17 Million (4 weeks) Shaitaan: 14.8 Million (4 weeks) Fighter: 14 Million (3 weeks) Animal: 13.6 Million (3 weeks) Sector 36: 12.1 Million (3 weeks) Maharaj: 11.6 Million (4 weeks)

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

