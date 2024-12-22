Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most adored and talented actors in Indian cinema. He has established a glorious filmography throughout his career. His ability to sink deep into the characters he plays has been repeatedly appreciated by the masses.

From being an NRI accountant in Dubai, Sethupathi stepped into acting as a background actor until he landed his first significant lead role in Thenmerku Paruvakaatru (2010). He gained prominence further with his performances in Naduva Konjam Pakkatha Kanoom (2012) and Sundarapandian Pizza (2012). Since then, he went on to be part of commercially successful and critically acclaimed films like Soodhu Kavvum, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Vikram Vedha, Iravi, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Kadhalum Kadhandu Pogum, Super Deluxe, Master, Vikram, Maharaja, Viduthalai Part 1 and 2. He furthermore forayed into Bollywood with movies like Jawan (2023) and Merry Christmas (2024). This has also been reflected in his bankability over the years.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Assets

According to Financial Express, Vijay Sethupathi owns a production house named Vijay Sethupathi Productions, which he founded in 2014. His debut production venture was Orange Mittai. After that, he bankrolled projects like Junga and Merku Thodarchi Malai.

The actor owns a luxurious bungalow in Chennai worth 50 crores. Apart from this, he has also made several real estate investments. The report further stated that Sethupathi has invested in properties in Kilpauk, Ennore, and Chennai worth almost 100 crores. Talking about his swanky automobile collection, Vijay Sethupati owns a Mini Cooper worth 39 lakhs, a BMW 7 Series worth 1.78, a Toyota Innova, and a Toyota Fortuna.

Vijay Sethupati’s Net Worth

According to Financial Express, Vijay Sethupathi charges around 15 crores for his movies. At the same time, he takes home around 50 lakhs for his brand endorsements. His remuneration for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan was reportedly 21 crores. His net worth as of 2024 is reportedly 140 crores. This is truly a witness to his talent, hard work and ability to entice the fans with each memorable performance.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Ram Charan Revealed Why He Grew Up Unaware Of His Father Chiranjeevi’s Superstar Status

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News