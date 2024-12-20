The year 2024 has been filled with significant controversies in South Indian entertainment industry, capturing national attention. From legal troubles involving top stars to shocking allegations in the industry, these events have kept fans and media on edge. Here’s a summary of the seven most controversial incidents of the year:

1. Darshan Accused of Fan’s Murder

Kannada superstar Darshan Thogudeepa faced serious allegations of murdering a fan, Renukaswamy, alongside his friend Pavithra Gowda. Arrested on June 11, Darshan secured bail on medical grounds, later transitioning to regular bail. The case continues to attract public and legal scrutiny.

2. Nayanthara-Dhanush Clash Over Documentary

A dispute arose between actress Nayanthara and actor Dhanush over using a three-second clip from the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in Nayanthara’s documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale. Dhanush allegedly demanded ₹10 crore for the clip and ignored her requests for a No Objection Certificate (NOC). This led Nayanthara to release an open letter criticizing him. This feud created havoc in the South Indian cinema industry.

3. Mollywood #MeToo Allegations

A report by Justice K. Hema shook the Malayalam film industry, highlighting instances of sexual harassment, discrimination, and molestation. High-profile names, including director Ranjith and actor Nivin Pauly, were implicated. The revelations sparked widespread debate and calls for reforms within the industry.

4. Choreographer Jani Master’s National Award Revoked

Renowned choreographer Jani Master faced severe backlash after being accused of raping a minor, leading to charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. In light of these allegations, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revoked his National Award and barred him from attending the 70th National Film Awards ceremony. This was one of the major controversies in South Indian cinema industry this year.

5. Jayam Ravi and A.R. Rahman’s Divorce Announcements

Fans were stunned when actor Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti announced their divorce. On the same day, composer A.R. Rahman ended his nearly three-decade-long marriage with Saira Banu. Rumors of Rahman dating bassist Mohini Dey, who also divorced on the same day, further fueled speculation.

6. Mohan Babu-Manchu Manoj Family Dispute

Veteran actor Mohan Babu publicly accused his youngest son, Manchu Manoj, and Manoj’s wife of forcibly seizing his home. The conflict, reportedly over property distribution, has strained relationships within the family, particularly between Manoj and his half-brother Vishnu.

7. Allu Arjun’s Arrest Following Pushpa 2 Stampede

Actor Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 after a tragic stampede at a screening of Pushpa 2 led to a woman’s death. Although initially sent to judicial custody for 14 days, he was granted interim bail within five hours by the Telangana High Court. South Indian cinema industry was left shocked with this arrest.

Which of these major South Indian cinema controversies leave you shocked the most?

