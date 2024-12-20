Ram Charan, a renowned Indian actor, has often shared insights about his father, the legendary Chiranjeevi. In an old interview, Ram revealed how Chiranjeevi ensured his stardom did not influence their family life. Growing up, Ram and his siblings were unaware of their father’s iconic status in the film industry.

During a conversation on the “Talk Easy” podcast, Ram shared that his father consciously kept his professional life separate from their personal space. Even a painting of Chiranjeevi by a famous artist was not allowed in their house, as Chiranjeevi wanted to shield his children from the glamour of the film industry.

Chiranjeevi believed the entertainment world could be tempting and overwhelming. To ensure his children stayed grounded, he avoided exposing them to his fame. Ram mentioned that this upbringing helped him develop a sense of normalcy, teaching him to work hard and earn success.

Ram also recalled approaching his father for advice after his first film. Instead of offering specific tips, Chiranjeevi encouraged him to create his path.

Ram Charan is busy with projects like Game Changer and will soon join an untitled film with director Sukumar. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is set to appear in Vishwambhara.

