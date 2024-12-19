Vijay Deverakonda, the Arjun Reddy star, was considered the next big superstar, but he gave the most unforgettable performance with the film Liger. Khushi was a breath of fresh air, but he again disappointed his fans with The Family Star.

This is a throwback to an interview in which Vijay revealed that Samantha was the perfect fit for playing the role of Aradhaya in the film Khushi.

The initial release of the film was scheduled earlier than planned but had to be postponed due to Samantha’s health condition. As we got to know, she was diagnosed with myositis.

The film’s shoot started in April 2022, and the team celebrated Samantha’s birthday as well on the sets of Kashmir. The second schedule was postponed and began eight months later.

Myositis is a condition where a person’s immune system gets weak, and considering Samantha’s health, the shoot was put on hold for eight months.

Vijay Deverakonda was simultaneously shooting for his other projects but was not frustrated with this delay in shooting. He patiently waited for her recovery and then resumed the shooting of the film.

When asked about it, he said, “I can’t imagine anyone else but Samantha in this character. I was ready to wait as long as she needed to get cured. I would have waited even if it took her 10 years to come back to the sets of the film.”

Vijay has been on a spree of starring in mediocre films like Liger and The Family Star. With Khushi, he gave a bit of relief, but his fans are eager to see Rowdy in him erupt on screens. He was seen in a single with Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal in the song title, garnering love from all over. His next film is titled VD12, and the first-look poster shows the man in an intense and dramatic look. He was last seen in a cameo appearance in the film Kalki 2898 AD.

Samantha was seen in a powerful action performance in the Raj and DK Hindi web series Citadel Honey Bunny opposite Varun Dhawan.

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: RC 17: Ram Charan’s Role In Film Revealed As He Teams Up With Pushpa 2 Director Sukumar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News