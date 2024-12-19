Actress Neha Shetty, well known for her role in DJ Tillu as Radhika, is rumoured to be roped in for an item song in Pawan Kalyan’s OG.

Her Instagram story has made fans curious about her role in the film. Is she making a cameo appearance, or will she perform an item number for the film? According to media reports, Neha is doing a unique dance number in the song’s second half.

OG, directed by Sujeeth and starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, also features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the lead heroine. Shriya Reddy plays a vital role as well.

The film’s entire team is currently shooting in Bangkok, and Neha’s Instagram story about shooting in Bangkok made fans more excited about her being a part of the film. Neha Shetty shared a story on her Instagram about how she prepared for the song. She can be seen wearing a green jacket while her hair and makeup are done. But simultaneously, we can see that she is all decked up in a golden shimmery outfit.

Neha Shetty was last seen in Gangs of Godavari, which bombed at the box office. After her appearance in DJ Tillu, she has yet to have a very big or impactful role or film, which would give her an excellent opportunity to feature in Pawan Kalyan’s film.

It is still being determined whether the star will appear in the song, as we don’t see him with the OG team. Pawan Kalyan is busy with his political career and is seen in fewer films. Besides OG, Pawan Kalyan has Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the pipeline. These films are also expected to resume their shoot soon.

