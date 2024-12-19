Global star Ram Charan had the Oscar-winning RRR, and now, his upcoming film Game Changer is all set to release on Sankranti 2025. The film, directed by Shankar, stars Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, SJ Surya and Srikanth.

As the crew members are busy promoting the film, we learned about an unusual new crew member in this film: S. Venkatesan, a Member of Parliament from Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

He will not appear on the screen but was a part of the scriptwriter’s team. Shankar handpicked Venkatesan for the role in the political thriller.

Venkatesan has also authored the popular novel Veera Yuga Nayagan Velpari, which many filmmakers wanted to adapt for the big screen. Shankar is one of the lucky filmmakers who holds the rights to the novel and plans to make a three-part movie. During this process, he came up with the idea to include Venkatesan in the scriptwriting team of Game Changer.”

Shankar is said to have felt that Venkatesan’s knowledge of politics would add value to the script. Venkatesan was thrilled to come on board when the director suggested the idea. Venkatesan was often visiting the film’s sets. “He helped Ram Charan get the body language and the whole demeanor of an IAS officer right.”

As the trailer shows, Ram Charan will play a dual role as a young IAS officer and a father who wants to serve society.

“For Charan’s role as an IAS Officer, Venkatesan gave valuable input to the team, made the script more relatable and honest, and was instrumental in getting the design arc right.”

This isn’t the first time Shankar has made a political drama. He has already made the cult classic Mudhalvan, also remade in Hindi as Nayak The Real Hero. Both are some of Shankar’s biggest hits.

Apart from being a politician, Venkatesan won the Sahitya Akademi Award for his Tamil novel Kaval Kottam. The Tamil film Aravaan (2012) was based on the same novel.

