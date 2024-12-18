YouTube and social media sensation Shanmukh Jaswanth has returned to the media spotlight. After taking a break, he developed a new web film titled Leela Vinodam. He has done many interesting projects on YouTube, and for the first time, he is actively entering the OTT space.
The film’s launch event took place in Hyderabad on Monday. Shanmukh opened up emotionally about his struggles and professional setbacks at the event. Once on the path to stardom, Shanmukh faced numerous challenges, including police cases, drug allegations, and a negative public image following his stint on Bigg Boss. These incidents forced him into a prolonged hiatus.
Speaking at the event, Shanmukh candidly reflected on his past. He expressed surprise at the media’s positive reception despite his earlier controversies. He described Leela Vinodam as a simple, lighthearted story, admitting that he initially overcomplicated its concept in his mind. He urged audiences to watch and support the film as part of his effort to rebuild his career.
Shanmukh also shared personal insights about his support system during tough times. He credited his family and a few close friends for standing by him when he distanced himself from others. He acknowledged the emotional toll of his public breakup with actress Deepthi Sunayana. Still, he refrained from placing blame, emphasizing that both parties experienced pain and deserved happiness.
Explaining the decision to release Leela Vinodam on an OTT platform, Shanmukh revealed his uncertainty about the film’s performance in theaters. He felt more confident about reaching a wider audience through streaming services.
Determined to rebuild his life and career from scratch, Shanmukh Jaswanth’s return marks a new chapter filled with hope and resilience. We have to see if he succeeds with this project.
