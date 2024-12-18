YouTube and social media sensation Shanmukh Jaswanth has returned to the media spotlight. After taking a break, he developed a new web film titled Leela Vinodam. He has done many interesting projects on YouTube, and for the first time, he is actively entering the OTT space.

The film’s launch event took place in Hyderabad on Monday. Shanmukh opened up emotionally about his struggles and professional setbacks at the event. Once on the path to stardom, Shanmukh faced numerous challenges, including police cases, drug allegations, and a negative public image following his stint on Bigg Boss. These incidents forced him into a prolonged hiatus.

Speaking at the event, Shanmukh candidly reflected on his past. He expressed surprise at the media’s positive reception despite his earlier controversies. He described Leela Vinodam as a simple, lighthearted story, admitting that he initially overcomplicated its concept in his mind. He urged audiences to watch and support the film as part of his effort to rebuild his career.