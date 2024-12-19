After Pushpa 2, the next big outing in Indian cinema is Game Changer. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer is witnessing decent buzz. The show count in the USA is improving every passing day as the release date gets closer. Scroll below for the latest update on advance booking sales for the premiere shows.

Premiere Pre-Sales in the USA

As per Venky Box Office, Game Changer has scored pre-sales of $129,046 for the USA premieres scheduled on January 9, 2024. It has witnessed a growth of only 27% in the last 24 hours, which is an unexpected dip from the 66% improvement showcased on Wednesday.

As of 9:30 AM today, 4,519 tickets have been sold from 776 shows across 296 locations in the USA. There are 22 days to go for the premiere. With an increase in the number of shows at various cinema halls, the trends will witness an upward trend.

Game Changer vs RRR

It is very well known that SS Rajamouli enjoys an unbelievable fan following in the North American circuits. He comes up with larger-than-life movies, and they’re a must-watch. Back in 2022, RRR scored the highest advance booking in the USA. Ram Charan and Jr NTR led pic historical action drama had registered pre-sales of $3.46 million for the premiere shows.

In 2024, Kalki 2898 AD recreated history with advance sales of $3.9 million for the special shows. Given the current trends, it looks like Ram Charan will not be able to even surpass his own RRR at the USA box office.

It is to be noted that the pre-release buzz is decent, but the trailer received mixed reviews due to its complexities. Even the song NaaNaa Hyraanaa drew social media ire due to its poor VFX. All eyes are now on the upcoming promos, which are expected to improve the hype and generate curiosity around the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

