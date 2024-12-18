Mid-week blues, what? Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is familiar with no such concept. It has been unreal, unimaginable, and unstoppable at the box office. The chase for bigger records continues as the action thriller scores another fantastic day in the domestic market. Scroll below for early trends of day 14 in all languages.

Early Estimates for the second Wednesday

As per the latest update, Pushpa 2: The Rule has raked in box office collections in the 22-23 crores net range on day 14. It has witnessed a slight dip of 15-11% compared to 26 crores earned the previous day. Hindi continues to dominate the earnings and help push it beyond the 20 crore mark. Telugu is the second-best performing belt, followed by Tamil and Malayalam.

The overall two-week total at the domestic box office will now stand between 988.75-989.75 crores.

Scores the 3rd biggest second Wednesday in Hindi

Pushpa 2 is a force to reckon with in the Hindi belt. With estimates falling in the range of 17-17.50 crores, it has scored the third biggest second Wednesday of all time by surpassing biggies like Gadar 2 and Stree 2, among others.

All-time highest-grossers in India

As most know, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil’s film is already the second highest grosser in all langauges in India. It is now fast pacing towards achieving the #1 place by surpassing Baahubali 2, the only Indian film to have crossed the 1000 crore mark in the domestic market.

Take a look at the top 5 highest grossers in India below:

Baahubali 2: 1031 crores

Pushpa 2: 988.75-989.75 crores (14 days)

KGF Chapter 2: 856 crores

RRR: 772 crores

Kalki 2898 AD: 653.21 crores

Pushpa 2 is now only 42 crores away from surpassing Baahubali 2. And that will be a moment to celebrate, as the record will be broken after 7 long years!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

