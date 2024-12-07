Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 continues to be in riot mode at the Indian box office. After an unprecedented opening, the film maintained a solid score on the second day, and now, on day 3, it went crazy. A massive jump has been witnessed today, with the Hindi dubbed version going full throttle. Early trends suggest that the collection for Hindi will be higher than the opening day. Keep reading to know what estimates suggest!

Released amid sky-high expectations, the magnum opus is living up to its hype and has already surpassed several records. After registering the biggest opening day for all languages and for Hindi, the film surpassed the lifetime collection of its predecessor. Yes, the Pushpa sequel crossed the domestic collection of Pushpa: The Rise and now has entered the 300 crore club effortlessly.

After earning 179.25 crores on day 1, Pushpa 2 saw an expected dip on day 2, but still, a massive total of 97 crores came in. Today, being Saturday, a big jump has been registered. All versions have picked up massively, with the driving force being the Hindi dubbed version. Night shows have been going in overdrive mode, and midnight shows have been added at many locations, especially in the Hindi belt.

The jump in Hindi and Telugu versions has taken Pushpa 2 to 117-119 crores on day 3, which is phenomenal. This is a god-level collection, and to explain its magnanimity, let us inform you that KGF Chapter 2 opened at 116 crores on a holiday.

Considering estimates, the Allu Arjun starrer stands at a huge 393.25-395.25 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office after 3 days. Tomorrow, the film will unleash the crazy feat of entering the 400 crore and 500 crore clubs in just one day.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Pushpa 2:

Day 1- 179.25 crores

Day 2- 97 crores

Day 3- 117-119 crores

Total- 393.25-395.25 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

