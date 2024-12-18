Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil have added another success to their filmography as Pushpa 2 surpasses the 1400 crore milestone. The action thriller continues its unstoppable run, not only in India but also in overseas circuits. Check out the worldwide total after 13 days of run at the box office.

Domestic Box Office Collection

Pushpa 2: The Rule earned 26 crores net in the domestic market on the second Tuesday. It garnered 19.50 crores alone from the Hindi belt. Around 5 crores came from Telugu, while the remaining sum was contributed from Kannada and Malayalam.

The overall box office collection in India concludes at 966.75 crores net. Including taxes, the gross earnings comes to 1138.40 crores in 13 days.

Overseas Box Office

There was a slight improvement in earnings, courtesy of the Tuesday discount at some cinemas in the international markets. The collections surged from 7 crores gross earned on day 12 to 8 crores gross on day 13.

The international cumulative total of Pushpa 2 lands at 265 crores gross.

Worldwide Box Office Total

Another feather has been added to the cap as Allu Arjun starrer has gone past the 1400 crore mark with 38 crores gross coming in total on day 13. The global earnings have surged to 1403.40 crores gross.

Will be the 3rd Indian film to cross 1500 crore milestone!

In the next few days, Pushpa 2: The Rule will become the third Indian film to gross 1500 crore+ at the worldwide box office. It is currently the third-highest Indian grosser globally and competing with Baahubali 2 and Dangal for the top two spots.

Take a look at the 5 highest grossing Indian films worldwide:

Dangal: 1970 crores

Baahubali 2: 1800 crores

Pushpa 2: 1403.40 crores (13 days)

RRR: 1275.51 crores

KGF Chapter 2: 1230 crores

