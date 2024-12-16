Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 had another rocking weekend at the worldwide box office, making itself much more comfortable in reaching the 1500 crore milestone. Particularly speaking about North America (USA and Canada), the magnum opus has emerged as the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of all time in just 11 days by surpassing Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Also, it has come closer to its breakeven mark.

During the second weekend, the Pushpa sequel suffered a major setback, as around 50% of theatres in the territory were reduced. Still, it managed to pack a punch from its second Friday to Sunday. During the weekend, it played in 631 theatres, and from all these locations, the film grossed over $1.5 million. It’s a huge drop compared to the opening weekend, but the overall collection is solid.

Pushpa 2 grossed $1.6 million during the second weekend, taking the tally to $13 million at the North American box office in 11 days. If we convert this to Indian rupees, it equals 110.28 crores. It’s a strong total, and the film needs to add $2 million more to its kitty, considering the breakeven at $15 million. That means the magnum opus needs to earn around 17 crores more to achieve breakeven.

The number looks small, but considering the grand release of Mufasa: The Lion King this Friday (December 20), Pushpa 2 will suffer a major dent in the theatre count next weekend, and that would impact the collection. Let’s see how things proceed.

In the meantime, Sukumar’s directorial has become the seventh highest-grossing Indian film as it has surpassed Dangal’s $12.39 million at the North American box office.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in North America:

Baahubali 2 – $22 million Kalki 2898 AD – $18.57 million Pathaan – $17.49 million RRR – $15.34 million Jawan – $15.23 million Animal – $15.01 million Pushpa 2 – $13 million Dangal – $12.39 million Padmaavat – $12.17 million PK – $10.62 million

