Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran has almost ended its run after posting a sensational total at the box office. Overseas, the film is already out of theatres, and particularly talking about the Malaysian market, the Kollywood biggie amassed a blockbuster collection. It has wrapped up its run by being a part of the top 10 Indian grossers in Malaysia and crossed the lifetime collection of Thalapathy Vijay’s Mersal.

Over the years, we have witnessed significant growth in centers that are favorable to Tamil films. Malaysia is one such center where the business of Tamil films has kept growing over the years. Except for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale, all top grossers among Indian films belong to Kollywood. The Sivakarthikeyan starrer was the latest addition to the list.

Amaran closed its theatrical run at the Malaysian box office by earning RM 12.27 million (RM means Malaysian Ringgit). With this, the film became the seventh Indian film in history to cross the RM 12 million mark. If we convert this to Indian rupees, it equals 23.38 crores.

In the process, Amaran has ended its run by becoming the seventh highest-grossing Indian film at the Malaysian box office. It surpassed Mersal (RM 11.83 million), Varisu (RM 11.60 million) and Ponniyin Selvan 1 (RM 11.52 million).

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers in Malaysia:

Dilwale – RM 15.68 million The GOAT – RM 15.14 million Jailer – RM 14.18 million Leo – RM 13.20 million Kabali – RM 12.68 million Bigil – RM 12.67 million Amaran – RM 12.27 million Mersal – RM 11.83 million Varisu – RM 11.60 million Ponniyin Selvan 1 – RM 11.52 million

Meanwhile, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer is minting some moolah at the Indian box office. Despite a premiere on OTT, the film is running in selected theatres, and its total stands at 219.73 crore net after 45 days. Including taxes, it equals 259.28 crore gross.

